Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 14.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,504,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,461,000 after buying an additional 187,360 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 9.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 726,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 61,331 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Model N by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 389,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Model N by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 255,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Model N

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $76,118.64. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,109.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $291,937.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $76,118.64. Following the sale, the executive now owns 146,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,109.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,166 shares of company stock worth $581,887. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Model N Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MODN opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $964.42 million, a PE ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

