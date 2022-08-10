Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $520.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.34.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.31 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

