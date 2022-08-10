Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 1,203.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 70,269 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE DIN opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.29 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Dine Brands Global Increases Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Dine Brands Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

