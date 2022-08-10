Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 499,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SABR. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sabre by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 83.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Sabre by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 82,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sabre by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.71 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

