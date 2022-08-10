Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,584 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,123,000 after purchasing an additional 122,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $101.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.64%.

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 48.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

