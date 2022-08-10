Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 183,555 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Kohl’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kohl’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,477,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,958,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $61,738,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kohl’s by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,856,000 after purchasing an additional 188,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in Kohl’s by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 634,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 120,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.79.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.