Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,521 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,521 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 23,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 10,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $98.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average is $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,580 shares of company stock valued at $684,627. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

