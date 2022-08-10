Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,590 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,590 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.94 million, a P/E ratio of -23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -106.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLYM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.