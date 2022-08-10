Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 36,359 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 682,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 36,359 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spok were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Spok by 8,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Spok in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spok in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Spok in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Spok in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Spok Trading Up 2.6 %
Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter.
Spok Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.73%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently -99.21%.
About Spok
Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spok (SPOK)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.