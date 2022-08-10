Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 39,859 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39,859 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 3.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 697,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,840,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 20.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

WING opened at $130.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.98.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WING. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.35.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

