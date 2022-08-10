Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,749 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,749 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. BOKF NA bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth $12,805,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth $9,986,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 65,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 65,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 991.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

In other news, President James D. Dondero bought 17,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,978,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

