Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,020 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.80. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Separately, TheStreet cut StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In other StoneX Group news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other StoneX Group news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $1,260,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,823,429.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,120 shares of company stock worth $6,634,595 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

