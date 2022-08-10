Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 81,861 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,861 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $61.98.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,983.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

