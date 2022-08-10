Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $11,690,182. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CMG opened at $1,639.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,365.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,433.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

