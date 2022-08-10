Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,321 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 38.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

