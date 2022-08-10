Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHPGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHP. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP stock opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.26.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 565,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 394,100 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,587,000 after purchasing an additional 375,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after acquiring an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9,831.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after acquiring an additional 273,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

