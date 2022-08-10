Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHP. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP stock opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 565,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 394,100 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,587,000 after purchasing an additional 375,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after acquiring an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9,831.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after acquiring an additional 273,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.