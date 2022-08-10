Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Position Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Safehold were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth $2,800,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth $1,658,000. GRS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 127,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 60.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. TheStreet cut Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $94.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.51%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

