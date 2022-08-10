SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SAP were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in SAP by 111.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($137.76) to €115.00 ($117.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf cut their target price on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($106.12) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of SAP opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. SAP SE has a one year low of $83.50 and a one year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.02.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

