Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.62.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %
SRPT opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average is $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics
About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.