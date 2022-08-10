Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

SRPT opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average is $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

