Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.40 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($7.55) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.18) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.65) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.12) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €5.40 ($5.51) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($6.94) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Schaeffler Stock Down 1.9 %

FRA:SHA opened at €5.57 ($5.68) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($11.53) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($17.08). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.77.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

