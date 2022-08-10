Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €6.50 by DZ Bank

DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.63) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.18) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €5.40 ($5.51) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Schaeffler Stock Down 1.9 %

SHA opened at €5.57 ($5.68) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.77. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($11.53) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($17.08).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

