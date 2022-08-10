Scotiabank Boosts Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$14.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.83.

Martinrea International Price Performance

TSE:MRE opened at C$10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$830.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$7.43 and a 52 week high of C$12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

