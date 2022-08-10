Scotiabank Raises Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$8.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cormark lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.56.
Shares of CR opened at C$5.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$848.97 million and a P/E ratio of 4.96. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.52 and a 12-month high of C$6.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98.
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.
