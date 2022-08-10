Scotiabank Raises Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$8.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cormark lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.56.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of CR opened at C$5.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$848.97 million and a P/E ratio of 4.96. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.52 and a 12-month high of C$6.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98.

Insider Transactions at Crew Energy

About Crew Energy

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$241,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,606,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,742,332.26. In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total value of C$233,439.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 676,770 shares in the company, valued at C$4,376,671.59. Also, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 50,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$241,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,606,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,742,332.26.

(Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.