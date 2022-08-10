Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $54.51 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.30.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

