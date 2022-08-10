Sebastian Grady Sells 6,266 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) President Sebastian Grady sold 6,266 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $36,530.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,771 shares in the company, valued at $814,864.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rimini Street Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of RMNI opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $478.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Institutional Trading of Rimini Street

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rimini Street by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185,748 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its stake in Rimini Street by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Rimini Street

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Rimini Street to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

