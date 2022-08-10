SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,455.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEGXF. Cheuvreux cut SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($14.98) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. SEGRO has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

