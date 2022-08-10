Semafo (TSE:SMF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.84. Semafo shares last traded at C$4.77, with a volume of 940,641 shares.
Semafo Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 34.07.
About Semafo
SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.
