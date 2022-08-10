SFL (NYSE:SFL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.93

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $10.25. SFL shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 499,332 shares.

SFL Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.71 million. SFL had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 32.31%. SFL’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFL Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 62.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SFL by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 578.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 186,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 158,581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 34,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter valued at $1,215,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.