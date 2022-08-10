Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHAK. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.39.

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK opened at $49.09 on Monday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.23.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

See Also

