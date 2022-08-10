Shapeways (SHPW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Shapeways to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Shapeways has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. On average, analysts expect Shapeways to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shapeways alerts:

Shapeways Stock Performance

NYSE SHPW opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Shapeways has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Shapeways to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shapeways by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shapeways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shapeways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.