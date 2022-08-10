Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $30.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 34.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.
Shift4 Payments Stock Down 3.3 %
FOUR stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $89.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.63 and a beta of 1.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 27,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 47.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
