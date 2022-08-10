Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $30.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 34.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 3.3 %

FOUR stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $89.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.63 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.34 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 27,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 47.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

