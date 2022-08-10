Sicart Associates LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

