Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Oppenheimer

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.25% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $30.00 price target on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:SIX opened at $24.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,325 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,792,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $714,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 553,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,049,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.