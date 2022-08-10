Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Down 2%

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) was down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 32,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 38,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $402.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78.

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $731,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Skeena Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Skeena Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,800,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Skeena Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

