Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Given a C$1.10 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$1.10 price target on Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Skyharbour Resources Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:SYH opened at C$0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50. Skyharbour Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.29 and a 12 month high of C$0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.51.
Skyharbour Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.