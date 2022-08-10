Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Given a C$1.10 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$1.10 price target on Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:SYH opened at C$0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50. Skyharbour Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.29 and a 12 month high of C$0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.51.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

