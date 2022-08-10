SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.18.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment to $15.75 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

SLRC stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $827.62 million, a P/E ratio of 71.96 and a beta of 1.06.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 780.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in SLR Investment by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.