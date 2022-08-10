Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Trading Down 8.8%

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 1,705,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,243,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Society Pass from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Society Pass Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Society Pass ( NASDAQ:SOPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOPA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Society Pass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Society Pass in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Society Pass in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Society Pass in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Society Pass in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Society Pass

(Get Rating)

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

