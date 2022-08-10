SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.24.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SEDG opened at $312.63 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 122.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,896 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.