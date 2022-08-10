Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.65

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.91. Soligenix shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 146,776 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.
Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 121.28% and a negative net margin of 1,710.71%. Research analysts forecast that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.
