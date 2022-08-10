Sonos, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sonos in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sonos’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $42.57.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,525.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,897 shares of company stock worth $5,201,921. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sonos by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

