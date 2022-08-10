Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.4% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,290 shares of the airline’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 74.7% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 40,253 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 50,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $631,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

