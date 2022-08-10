Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.55

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.55 and traded as high as $16.31. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 26,263 shares.
Spark New Zealand Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.
