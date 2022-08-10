SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,936,000 after buying an additional 1,012,695 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after buying an additional 997,120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,691,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,645,000 after buying an additional 782,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,743,000 after buying an additional 611,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 93.9% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,205,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,566,000 after buying an additional 583,466 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04.

