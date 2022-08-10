Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Shares of SR stock opened at $74.74 on Monday. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Spire will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

