Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 87,765 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 162,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 388,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems Announces Dividend

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -1.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.