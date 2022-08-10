Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 58.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAVE opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

