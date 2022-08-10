Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sprott were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SII. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SII. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of SII opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $980.86 million, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.09%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

