SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.17

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.17 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 31.25 ($0.38). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.39), with a volume of 196,845 shares.

SRT Marine Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.42. The firm has a market cap of £57.82 million and a P/E ratio of -9.41.

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

