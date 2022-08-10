SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,909 ($23.07).

Several research firms have issued reports on SSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,810 ($21.87) on Wednesday. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,510 ($18.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 751.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,721.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,716.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 60.20 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. This represents a yield of 3.26%. SSE’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

In other SSE news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.22), for a total value of £1,037,111.16 ($1,253,155.10). In other news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.22), for a total value of £1,037,111.16 ($1,253,155.10). Also, insider Angela Strank purchased 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,849 ($22.34) per share, for a total transaction of £8,930.67 ($10,791.05). Insiders purchased 492 shares of company stock worth $909,374 over the last three months.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

