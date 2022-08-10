Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $143.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair raised Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE SXI opened at $93.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. Standex International has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $121.44.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $184.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Standex International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Standex International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Standex International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Standex International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Standex International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

